Police: Man shot dead in Chicago’s Garfield Ridge neighborhood

CHICAGO – Authorities are investigating a homicide Monday night in Chicago’s Garfield Ridge neighborhood.
According to police, a male shooting victim was found unresponsive at 53rd and Cicero shortly after 5 p.m.
Police say the victim, who was shot in the head near a sidewalk, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspect is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.