CHICAGO — A man who was trying to get into another person’s car was shot by the car’s owner Saturday afternoon at the Ford City Mall in Chicago, according to police.

The shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue.

The owner of the car, who has a FOID card and concealed carry license, shot at the man who got into another car and left the area, according to information from the Chicago Police Department.

The owner of the car, 46, was taken to Christ Hospital with gunshot wounds to his right hand and left thigh, police said. He is in fair condition.

Officers found the man who tried to get into his car and two other people in the 7900 block of South Pulaski Road after they crashed, police said.

One of them had a graze wound to the head, police said. All of them were placed in custody.

Charges are pending, police said, and the incident is still under investigation by Area One detectives.