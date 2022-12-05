CHICAGO — A man shot two teens Monday morning on the West Side during an attempted robbery.

Just after 5:50 a.m., police said a 56-year-old man was in his vehicle when another vehicle, with three teens around 15 to 18 years old inside, approached.

One of the teens got out of the vehicle and demanded the man’s belongings at gunpoint, CPD said.

At this time, a struggle ensued before the man, a valid CCL and FOID holder, fired several rounds.

The teens’ vehicle attempted to flee, but crashed nearby. The driver suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

A second teen believed to be in the vehicle was located several blocks away with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said. The third teen involved suffered a broken leg in the crash.

The 56-year-old man was not injured.