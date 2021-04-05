Police: Man running on sidewalk shot multiple times in West Pullman

CHICAGO – Chicago police say a man is fighting for his life after being shot in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood Monday afternoon.

SkyCam9 was over the scene.

According to police, the shooting incident occurred in the 12000 block of S. Lowe Ave. just before 3:50 p.m. There, a 21-year-old man was running southbound on the sidewalk when “two unknown offenders approached, produced firearms, and fired shots at the victim,” according to police.

The victim was shot multiple times. First responders transported the victim to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody.