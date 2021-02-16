Police: Man killed in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood was unintended target

CHICAGO – Gunfire erupted in the city’s Bridgeport neighborhood Tuesday, claiming the life of a 68-year-old man, who police say was an unintended target.

According to police, the victim was in his vehicle traveling eastbound on 31st when shots rang. Gunfire pierced the back window of the victim’s vehicle, striking him in the head.

Police say the victim then collided with a snow bank in the 800 block of West 31st street.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.