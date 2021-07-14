Police: Man killed in attempted carjacking near University of Chicago campus

CHICAGO — A man died after they were punched during an attempted carjacking near the University of Chicago Wednesday afternoon, police said.

At around 12:40 p.m., CPD and University of Chicago officers responded to a call of a robbery in the 1200 block of East 53rd Street. When they arrived, officers located a man on the ground who was unresponsive.

Witnesses told police that two suspects attempted the take the man’s vehicle and struck him on the head with their fists. The suspects, who were later arrested a short time later, fled northbound on Kimbark.

The man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Chicago police took over the investigation.

Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.