CHICAGO — A man, believed to be in his mid-to-late 30s, was found dead in a West Garfield Park laundromat Monday afternoon.

According to police, the male shooting victim was found unresponsive in the 4200 block of W. Madison St with a gunshot wound to the head around 3:30 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

An investigation is ongoing.