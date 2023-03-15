CHICAGO — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times Wednesday evening while he was in a Walmart parking lot on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.

The man, 51, was shot around 5:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Stewart Avenue by an unknown person, according to information from the Chicago Police Department.

He was taken to a hospital and later died, according to the Chicago police and fire departments.

Police haven’t said if any arrests have been made but said Area Two detectives are still investigating.