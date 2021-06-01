Police: Man dead, another serious following Bronzeville drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — A man was killed and another is in serious condition following a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening in Bronzeville.

Just before 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of South Prairie on the report of a double shooting.

Police said two men, 32 and 49, were near the backyard of a residence when a vehicle approached them from an alley. An unknown suspect fired shots from the vehicle, striking both men. The 32-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead.

The 49-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago in serious condition.

No suspects are in custody as detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.