Police: Man critically wounded while driving on South Side; 3-year-old girl grazed

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was critically wounded while driving Thursday night and a 3-year-old girl in the vehicle suffered a graze wound to the head.

At around 7:20 p.m., authorities were called to the 0-100 block of East 79th Street on the report of a shooting. Police believe a 26-year-old was driving and pulled up alongside an unknown vehicle. At some point, a suspect in that vehicle fired shots at the man’s vehicle.

The man, 26, was shot in the face and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 3-year-old girl in his vehicle suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

The victim’s vehicle came to a rest after striking a parked vehicle in the 300 block of East 79th Street.

No suspects are in custody as Area Two detectives investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.