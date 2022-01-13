Police: Man critically wounded while driving on South Side; 3-year-old girl grazed

Chicago Crime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was critically wounded while driving Thursday night and a 3-year-old girl in the vehicle suffered a graze wound to the head.

At around 7:20 p.m., authorities were called to the 0-100 block of East 79th Street on the report of a shooting. Police believe a 26-year-old was driving and pulled up alongside an unknown vehicle. At some point, a suspect in that vehicle fired shots at the man’s vehicle.

The man, 26, was shot in the face and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 3-year-old girl in his vehicle suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

The victim’s vehicle came to a rest after striking a parked vehicle in the 300 block of East 79th Street.

No suspects are in custody as Area Two detectives investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News