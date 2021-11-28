Police: Man charged with stabbing CTA bus driver in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO – A man has been charged with stabbing a CTA bus driver Friday night in Lincoln Park.

Daniel Pelt, 63, of Chicago, faces one felony count of aggravated battery of a transit employee. He also faces one felony count of aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon.

According to police, Pelt allegedly stabbed a 37-year-old male CTA bus driver in the hand while on the eastbound bus in the 300 block of W. North Ave. Pelt was arrested about 20 minutes later in the 1500 block of N. Hudson, police said.

Pelt appeared in court Sunday.

Emergency crews transported the male CTA bus driver to Northwestern Medicine for medical treatment.