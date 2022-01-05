Police: Man charged in deadly wrong-way DUI crash

CHICAGO — A Chicago man faces two vehicular felony counts in connection with a wrong-way crash in Oak Park that killed a 67-year-old woman.

Antonio Ruiz, 23, is charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle and aggravated DUI, resulting in injury and/or death.

According to police, last year, on April 11, in the 600 block of S. Austin Avenue, Ruiz allegedly operated a vehicle in the wrong direction before colliding with another car, killing the female driver.

Authorities said further investigation revealed that Ruiz was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Once identified as the driver responsible, authorities placed Ruiz under police custody Tuesday, Jan. 4.

He was due in court Wednesday.