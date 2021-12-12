CHICAGO — A 28-year-old Chicago man is in custody after allegedly threatening a CTA bus driver last week at gunpoint.

Police say Maurice Lowry boarded a CTA bus just around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, produced a firearm, and demanded that the 64-year-old female driver take him to an off-route location.

The CTA bus driver complied, police added, driving Lowry several blocks before he ordered her to stop at an undisclosed location to exit the bus and walk off.

Officers took Lowery into custody about 20 minutes later. Police charged Lowery with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Police provided no further details.