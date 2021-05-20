Police: Man carjacks woman with rifle in Loop, punches another blocks away

CHICAGO – A man is in custody after he allegedly carjacked a woman in the Loop and punched another woman.

Just before 9:45 a.m., police responded to a carjacking call in the 100 block of North State Street. A 30-year-old woman told police a man approached her driver door with a rifle and told her to exit the vehicle. She gave him everything she had and he fled in her vehicle.

Police believe the man is also responsible for attacking a 19-year-old woman blocks away at Washington and Wabash. Police said a 19-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when the man allegedly punched her with a closed fist and then hit her in the head with his rifle. She was taken to Northwestern in an unknown condition.

Police took the suspect into custody. Area Three detectives continue to investigate.