CHICAGO — A man was attacked downtown early Monday morning in the Loop, police said.

At around 3:45 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of North LaSalle on the report of an aggravated battery.

A 27-year-old man sustained several lacerations to the body and was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Police are looking for the battery suspect. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.