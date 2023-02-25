CHICAGO — A man was arrested Friday by Chicago police after they said he robbed a man last month on a CTA Blue Line train.
Desean Shelton, 31, of Chicago, was arrested in the 600 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to information from the Chicago Police Department.
Around 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 23, Chicago police said Shelton robbed a 47-year-old man in the 200 block of North La Salle Street while on a Blue Line train, according to police.
This is in The Loop near the Clark/Lake stop.
Shelton was charged with one felony count of robbery, according to police.
Additional information wasn’t released.