CHICAGO — A man was arrested Friday by Chicago police after they said he robbed a man last month on a CTA Blue Line train.

Desean Shelton, 31, of Chicago, was arrested in the 600 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to information from the Chicago Police Department.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 23, Chicago police said Shelton robbed a 47-year-old man in the 200 block of North La Salle Street while on a Blue Line train, according to police.

This is in The Loop near the Clark/Lake stop.

Shelton was charged with one felony count of robbery, according to police.

Additional information wasn’t released.