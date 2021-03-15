Police looking for vehicle used in homicide of 14-year-old boy on South Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police detectives are looking for a Dodge Durango they believe was used in the homicide of a 14-year-old boy earlier this month.

On March 3 at around 5:10 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of West 83rd Street on the report of a shooting.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the back and was rushed to the University of Chicago, where he later died.

Police believe two 16-year-old boys were traveling in different vehicles when they began shooting at each other.

Detectives are looking for a dark-colored Dodge Durango with a sunroof, tinted windows and no front license plate.

If you have any information, please contact police at 312-747-8271. You can also leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.