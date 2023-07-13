CHICAGO — Police in Chicago are seeking the public’s help in identifying a utility truck driver who allegedly struck a bicyclist.

The hit-and-run incident occurred July 11 in the 2700 block of N. Lincoln Ave., in Lincoln Park, just before noon.

According to police, the female cyclist was struck by a white and black utility truck hauling a trailer.

The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Diversey Parkway.

The cyclist suffered severe injuries, but police did not elaborate on her ailments.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (312) 745-4521.