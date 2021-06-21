Police looking for suspects after man killed, woman critically injured in attack after Puerto Rican Day Parade

CHICAGO — A man was killed and a woman was critically injured not long after the Puerto Rican Day Parade on Saturday night.

Just before 9:15 p.m., police responded to the 3200 block of West Division Street on the report of an attack and subsequent shooting. Police said a 24-year-old man, later identified as Gyovanny Arzuaga and his partner, the mother of their two children, were rushed by a group of men.

City cameras captured the crime that started with a minor traffic accident.

“They are seen hitting and impeding the woman who is the driver of the vehicle and then eventually dragging her out,” CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said. “What the video doesn’t show is there a shot discharged and that appears when he female gets struck. And then the male comes out and he’s almost on top of her and then you see that second suspect clearly holding a gun and shooting him in the head — almost execution style.”

The ambush took place only hours after the Puerto Rican Day Parade was held in the same area.

“It wasn’t just one person there were others standing by who dragged that poor woman out of a car,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “The man who was killed literally used his body as a shield and he paid for that with his life.”

Arzuaga was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Arzuaga was one of 10 victims who died in weekend violence.

Memorial for Arzuaga

A friend of Arzuaga said he moved to Schaumberg to “have a better life” and was from the neighborhood. A memorial has been set up near the scene of the shooting.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.