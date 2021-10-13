Police looking for suspect accused of robbing, choking man on Red Line platform

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing and choking a man on a North Side Red Line platform.

The assault occurred at the Clark and Division Red Line platform on Monday at approximately 10:55 p.m. Police believe the suspect approached the man, grabbed him by the shirt, demanded money and then choked him until he complied.

The suspect, an African American man, was wearing a white Blackhawks jersey with #50 on the back, grey camouflage pants and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

