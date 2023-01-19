CHICAGO — Transit detectives in Chicago are looking for three people in connection with a strong-armed robbery in the early morning hours of Jan. 12 at a Red Line station.

According to a community alert from the Chicago Police Department, the people took personal property from at least one person around 5:30 a.m. at the Grand Street Red Line Station.

Police are reminding people to always be aware of their surroundings, dial 911 to report suspicious activity and never pursue suspects running away.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4443.