Police looking for men after assault Tuesday at Jackson-Van Buren Blue Line

CHICAGO – Authorities are looking for men after an assault and firearm discharge Tuesday afternoon at a downtown Blue Line platform.

Just before 2:15 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the Jackson-Van Buren Blue Line platform on the report of a physical altercation which escalated.

Police said a firearm was discharged and there are no reported injuries at this time.

The suspects are described as African American men who were wearing gray hoodies, blue jeans and dark shoes.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.