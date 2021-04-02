Police looking for man who attempted to force sex act on Green Line, beat woman

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a man accused of beating a woman on a Green Line train and attempting to make her perform a sex act on him Thursday morning.

Just before 11:45 a.m., police responded to a Green Line train in the 400 block of East 63rd Street. Police said a 28-year-old woman was approached by a man who attempted to make the woman perform a sex act.

When she refused, police said he beat the woman in the face and took her belongings.

The man was wearing a navy hooded-jacket at the time of the attack and is approximately between the ages of 25 and 35, police said.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.