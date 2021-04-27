Police looking for man after stabbing, robbery on downtown Purple Line train

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a man who robbed and then stabbed a victim Monday night on a Purple Line train downtown.

Just after 7:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Purple Line station at Adams and Wabash on the report of a stabbing. Police believe a man in a yellow coat and gray hoodie approached the victim, displayed a knife and demanded their cell phone.

After getting their phone, police said the man then demanded the victim’s passcode and stabbed him with a knife.

Police said he’s between 30 and 40, is 5’7″ to 5’9″ and weighs between 150 to 160 lbs.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.