Police looking for man after stabbing, robbery on downtown Purple Line train

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a man who robbed and then stabbed a victim Monday night on a Purple Line train downtown.

Just after 7:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Purple Line station at Adams and Wabash on the report of a stabbing. Police believe a man in a yellow coat and gray hoodie approached the victim, displayed a knife and demanded their cell phone.

After getting their phone, police said the man then demanded the victim’s passcode and stabbed him with a knife.

Police said he’s between 30 and 40, is 5’7″ to 5’9″ and weighs between 150 to 160 lbs.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News