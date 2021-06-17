Police looking for man after 22-year-old woman sexually assaulted in Lakeview

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a man who took a 22-year-old woman into a dirt lot in Lakeview and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday as the woman was walking in the 600 block of West Wellington.

Police said the man engaged the woman in conversation then took the victim into a dirt lot where he sexually assaulted her. The victim was able to fight off the man who ran westbound on Wellington toward Clark Street.

He was described as a Black man, 20-29 years old, 5’6″-5’7″, 160-170 lbs., with short black hair and was wearing all-dark clothing.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.