Police looking for large group of teens accused of violent robberies in Loop

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a large group of teens accused of recent violent robberies in the Loop.

The group is accused of approaching victims to demand their property. Police said they then surround the victims and proceed to assault them with their hands and feet.

Police said the following robberies took place.

300 block of South State Street on Saturday at 11:30 p.m.

100 block of East Balbo Drive on Sunday at 5:23 p.m.

400 block of South State Street on Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

400 block of South State Street on Monday at 1:03 a.m.

0-100 block of South State Street on Monday at 8:37 a.m.

The group has included at least 12 people, ages 12 to 19.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.