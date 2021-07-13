Police looking for hatchback after motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Police are asking the public’s help for information on a hatchback after a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run on the Northwest Side earlier this month.

On Saturday, July 3 just before 1:15 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Belmont and Long on the report of a motorcyclist struck by a vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe a silver or grey 2005-2009 Subaru hatchback struck the motorcyclist and left the area. The vehicle continued southbound on Long Avenue and is expected to have damage on the right front area. The passenger side mirror may be missing as well, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident can call detectives at 312-745-4521 or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

