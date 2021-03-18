Police looking for couple who attempted to kidnap young girl from mother on South Side

CHICAGO – Police are looking for a woman and a man who attempted to kidnap a small girl Wednesday morning in Brighton Park.

Police responded to the 3100 block of West 40th Street at around 10:10 a.m. on the report of an attempted kidnapping.

Police said woman, approximately 46-50, exited the passenger side of a white van with tinted windows.

The woman approached a mother who was walking with her young daughter. Police said during the encounter the woman asked to hold the child.

When the mother refused, the woman attempted to grab and pull away the child from her mother.

The mother was able to pull away her child from the woman and got away.

The woman was with a man, who was driving the van at around 50. He was wearing a black-knitted cap, dark sunglasses and black gloves.

The woman had brown curly hair, light brown skin and a slender build, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.