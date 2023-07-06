CHICAGO — Police are searching for a man after a four-year-old child was allegedly assaulted in a restroom at Rainbow Beach in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

According to police, on Tuesday in the 3000 block of East 7th Street at around 5:30 p.m., a four-year-old child was using the restroom at a beach when an unidentified man entered and sexually assaulted the child before fleeing.

The offender is identified as being 5’8 to 5’10 inches tall, 180 to 210 pounds and between the ages of 35 and 40.

He was seen having short black hair, unshaved facial hair, wearing a tan t-shirt, green shorts and black sandals.

Police is urging community members who were at Rainbow Beach Tuesday between 3 to 6 p.m. to check images for this person if they took photos.

If any information is recovered on the individual, contact police at (312)-492-3810.