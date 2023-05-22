CHICAGO — Police reported of nine armed robberies within an hour on the city’s northwest side overnight.

Police reported of armed robberies in the locations below:

2000 Block of West Webster Ave on May 21, 2023 @ 12:27 AM

1200 Block of North Damen Ave on May 21, 2023 @ 12:30 AM

2700 Block of North Milwaukee Ave on May 21, 2023 @ 1:00 AM

2200 Block of West Webster Ave on May 21, 2023 @ 1:03 AM

2600 Block of North Kedzie Ave on May 21, 2023 @ 1:05 AM

2900 Block of West Armitage Ave on May 21, 2023 @ 1:08 AM

3000 Block of North Kimball Ave on May 21, 2023 @ 1:15 AM

3200 Block of North Elston Ave on May 21, 2023 @ 1:26 AM

3100 Block of North California Ave on May 21, 2023 @ 1:30 AM

Police described the offenders as four men between the ages of 15 and 21 wearing black hoodies, black masks and armed with handguns.