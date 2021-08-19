Police issue alert for man, woman wanted for robbery, sexual assault of man with disability on West Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police have issued a community alert for a man and woman wanted for the sexual assault of a man with a disability on the city’s West Side earlier this month.

Police said a man and a woman enticed a man with a cognitive learning disability to enter their vehicle in the vicinity of the 4500 to 4700 block of West Madison Street on August 17 at approximately 10 a.m.

Police said the man and woman removed his clothing, sexually assaulted him and took his cell phone and wallet.

According to police, the vehicle is possibly a light blue Dodge minivan with a broken out rear window.

The male perpetrator was described as a Black man with a medium build, light complexion and short hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank-style shirt and black shorts.

The female perpetrator was described as a Black woman with a heavy build, dark complexion and long blond hair, possibly being a wig. She was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8251.