Police investigating Tuesday morning retail robberies in Gold Coast, on Mag Mile

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after two Near North Side retail break-ins and robberies Tuesday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m., CPD responded to Moose Knuckle, a store located near Rush and Walton.

Police said an unknown number of suspects pried their way through the front door. They grabbed a significant amount of high-end merchandise before police could arrive.

Veteran security guards in the area are on high alert.

“Day-by-day,” Todd Olds said. “I’m just trying to stay aware and stay alert.”

Around 30 minutes later, police responded to another retail robbery at the Burberry in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue. Police said five male suspects forced their way in before fleeing in a white SUV.

Residents are concerned there is not enough police protection in the area.

“We all pay extremely high taxes to live in this area. I’m tired of it. We need to give power back to the police department,” Kathy Arthanas said.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.