Police investigating Northside paintball attacks

CHICAGO — Police are investigating a string of paintball attacks on Chicago’s Northside. 

The incidents have occurred in West Town and Wicker Park. 

Police say someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired paintballs and hit several people on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the 1800 and 2000 blocks of W. Divison St. 

Last Friday, a woman sleeping on a bench in the 100 block of N. Western Ave. was struck in the face after a car pulled up and started shooting paintballs at her. 

She was taken to Stroger hospital. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

