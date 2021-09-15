Police investigating Northside paintball attacks

CHICAGO — Police are investigating a string of paintball attacks on Chicago’s Northside.

The incidents have occurred in West Town and Wicker Park.

Police say someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired paintballs and hit several people on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the 1800 and 2000 blocks of W. Divison St.

Last Friday, a woman sleeping on a bench in the 100 block of N. Western Ave. was struck in the face after a car pulled up and started shooting paintballs at her.

She was taken to Stroger hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.