Police investigating multiple smash-and-grabs Friday on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after multiple smash-and-grabs Friday morning on the city’s Northwest Side.

The front door of Loop Tavern Wine and Spirits, located at 1610 W. Chicago Avenue, is now boarded up after several offenders broke in around 3:45 a.m.

Surveillance video captures the front door being shattered and several offenders struggling to break through and kick the security gate down. Once inside it appears that four men enter the store — and then one of the men heads back to the sidewalk as a lookout.

As they begin stealing merchandise one of the men slips and falls, dropping what was in his hands. In addition to the merchandise, police said the men got away with cash.

There were also three smash-and-grabs at Currency Exchanges on the Northwest Side. Police said the incidents happened between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Friday.

The locations are located:

on the 4100 block of N. Lincoln

on the 3500 block of N. Kedzie

on the 2800 block of N. Milwaukee

Investigators said offenders attempted to steal ATM’s at two of the locations but were unsuccessful. Police said an ATM was stolen from the location on the 2800 block of N. Milwaukee.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information on these incidents should call Chicago police.