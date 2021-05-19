Police investigating after woman sexually assaulted in Ravenswood

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in Ravenswood.

Police said the woman was walking home on the 4800 block of North Ravenswood Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday when a man approached her and lured her to a construction area and sexually assaulted her. The man then fled down Lawrence Avenue.

The woman described the suspect as an African American man with shoulder length dreadlocks, about 27 years old, 6 feet 3 inches tall, about 190 pounds with a thin build. Police said the suspect was wearing a red T-shirt, black pants and a black paisley bandana as a facemask. He was also carrying a black duffel bag across his body.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-744-8261.