CHICAGO — Police are offering a warning to the public after a string of early-morning armed robberies in the city’s Hyde Park and Kenwood neighborhoods.

According to police, three robberies took place within a three-hour period between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Monday morning.

Police say in each instance, the victims told officers that three to four men, who were all wearing dark-colored clothing, drove up in a dark-colored vehicle and approached them while they were walking on the sidewalk.

The victims told police that the men all displayed handguns and announced the robbery before stealing cellphones, money, wallets and purses. The offenders then got back in their vehicle and fled the scene.

Chicago police provided the following timeline of the robberies that took place on Monday:

5:20 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Lake Park Avenue in Hyde Park.

8:10 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Harper Avenue in Hyde Park.

8:15 a.m. in the 1030 Block of East 46th Street in Kenwood.

Police advise the public to remain aware of their surroundings and stay free from distractions. According to officers, anyone who is confronted by an assailant should try to remain calm.

Authorities warn the public never to pursue a fleeing assailant and instead work to remember any unique physical characteristics of the offenders.

Police say those who fall victim or witness a crime should call 911 immediately and provide authorities with a detailed description of the offenders.

Anyone with information on the early-morning string of robberies is asked to contact the detectives at 312-747-8382.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.