CHICAGO — A string of armed robberies at liquor stores around the city’s North and Northwest sides has prompted a warning from Chicago police.

According to police, officers are investigating 12 armed robberies that occurred at several stores between Jan. 7, and Jan 11.

Police say during each incident, a group of three people entered a business in the evening hours before displaying guns and announcing a robbery. The individuals responsible then steal cash, cigarettes and liquor.

Police during some of the incidents, the group has even demanded access to the safe.

Chicago police provided the following timeline of the armed robberies that took place between 1/7/24 and 1/11/24:

2400 block of North Ashland Avenue on Jan. 7 at 8:41 p.m. in Lincoln Park.

3400 block of North Sheffield Avenue on Jan. 7 at 9:15 p.m. in Wrigleyville.

2100 block of North Halsted St. on Jan. 7 at 10:14 p.m. in Lincoln Park.

2400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on Jan. 8 at 11:28 p.m. in Logan Square.

5900 block of West Grand Avenue on Jan. 10 at 9:53 p.m. in Belmont Cragin.

3200 block of West Diversey Avenue on Jan. 10 at 11:16 p.m. in Avondale.

3700 block of North Elston Avenue on Jan. 11 at 8:50 p.m. in Irving Park.

3600 block of West Irving Park Road on Jan. 11 at 9:04 p.m. in Irving Park.

3300 block of West Montrose Avenue on Jan. 11 at 9:30 p.m. in Albany Park.

2900 block of North Central Avenue on Jan. 11 at 10 p.m. in Belmont Cragin.

3100 block of North Harlem Avenue on Jan. 11 at 10:16 p.m. in Dunning.

6700 block of West Belmont Avenue on Jan. 11 at 10:20 p.m. in Dunning.

Officers say they believe three people were involved in the robberies.

Police described the first individual as a man who stands between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8 and weighs between 145 and 150 pounds.

It is unknown if the second individual is a man or woman, but police say they stand between 5-foot-11 and 6-feet and weigh between 160 and 165 pounds.

A third person who is believed to have been involved in the robberies is described as a man who stands between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9 and weighs between 150 and 155 pounds.

What Can Businesses Do?

Police advise businesses to keep the perimeter of their property well-lit and ensure surveillance cameras are functional and recording. Police say businesses should keep doors and windows secured and advise owners to quickly repair any broken windows, doors or locks.

Business owners are advised to pay special attention to suspicious individuals loitering in the area.

According to officers, anyone who falls victim to a robbery should not attempt to reason or stall with the demands of the robbers and if surveillance video of the robbery is available, businesses should make a copy of it for authorities.

Anyone with information on the armed robberies is asked to contact CPD Area Three detectives at 312-747-8263 or Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.