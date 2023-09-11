CHICAGO — Police are investigating after an armed robbery spree on the city’s Northwest Side, targeting mostly liquor stores.

The first incident happened around 10:25 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Division and Paulina streets. Police said two males, armed with handguns, walked into a liquor store and robbed two employees. The offenders took a safe and fled the scene on foot.

Five minutes later, police said two males walked into another liquor store near the corner of Damen Avenue and Iowa Streets. The offenders were armed with guns and stole the cash drawer and robbed multiple people inside the store, then fled the scene.

Another robbery occurred after 11 p.m. Sunday at a bar near the corner of North Greenview and Chicago Avenue. Police said two armed males stole the cash drawer from the register and robbed several people inside the business. The offenders then fled the scene.

Police said two people were also robbed at gunpoint while walking near the corner of Huron and Leavitt around 10:45 p.m. The victim’s purse and wallet were stolen. Authorities said they are searching for male suspects in this robbery as well.

No one is in custody in any of the incidents. Area Three Detectives are investigating.