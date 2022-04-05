CHICAGO — Police are investigating a pair of smash-and-grab burglaries downtown.

According to police, two unidentified offenders used what appeared to be a mallet to break a window on the west side of the Macy’s at 111 N. State Street at 4:28 a.m. Tuesday. The thieves grabbed sunglasses but were confronted by a security guard — then dropped the merchandise and fled the scene in a white van.

A short time later, a heavy object was thrown through the window of a LensCrafters store in 200 block of N. Michigan around 5 a.m. The offenders fled with an unspecified amount of merchandise.

Police have provided no description of the offenders.

No one is in custody in either incident. Area Three detectives are investigating.