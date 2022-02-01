2 dead, 1 wounded in Grand Crossing shooting

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after two people were killed and another was wounded in a Grand Crossing shooting.

Police were on the scene on the 900 block of East 79th Street around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports of a shooting. Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, police said.

A woman, 67, was shot in the right arm and left hand. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. A man, 42, was shot multiple times throughout his body and taken to the same hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second man, 55, was shot in the face and was stabilized.

No one has been taken into custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.