Police investigate double shooting in Zion

ZION, Ill. — Police are investigating after two men were found shot in a car in Zion.

Police said the department received two 911 calls around 8 p.m. Wednesday for the report of gunshots. Upon the arrival of officers, two men were found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the 1800 block of Thompson Avenue.

One man was transported for medical treatment to Vista Medical Center, and the other man was transferred to Advocate Luther General Hospital in critical condition.

Neither man have been identified at this time.

The offender(s) fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers. Police believe the victims in this incident were targeted and there does not appear to be an immediate threat to the community.

The shooting is being investigated by Zion Police Department and Lake County Major Crime Task Force Investigators.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Zion Police Department at 847-872-8000 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at (847) 662-2222.