CHICAGO — Several people were robbed at gunpoint at a Subway restaurant on the city’s Southwest Side.

Police said the incident happened just before 12:45 a.m. Wednesday at the 24-hour Subway in the 3900 block of South Archer Avenue. Three armed males reportedly went into the fast-food restaurant and announced a robbery.

According to police, the males were able to steal the cash drawer. It is unclear at this time how much money was stolen.

Eight customers were robbed of their property before the offenders fled the scene.

An employee at a nearby business told WGN their surveillance cameras captured three males running from the area around the same time the robbery occurred.

According to sources, officers were able to catch two of the three people believed to be involved and took them into custody.

Police told WGN the 35-year-old clerk at the Subway was cut in his right shoulder and transported to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition. His injuries are consided to be minor.

A police investigation is underway.