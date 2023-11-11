CHICAGO — Police say an investigation is underway after a robbery at a pharmacy on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to Chicago police, the robbery happened at a CVS pharmacy in the 8600 block of South Cicero Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Police say a man walked into the store and held an employee up at gunpoint before demanding money from the register. The employee complied with the demands and after receiving the money, police say the man then fired a shot into the ceiling of the business.

Currently, it is unclear why a shot was fired during the robbery, but police say nobody was injured.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection with the robbery and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information on the robbery can leave a tip for police at CPDTip.com.