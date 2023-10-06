CHICAGO — Officers are investigating a sexual assault after a woman was found lying in the hallway of a building in Chicago’s Loop.

According to Chicago police, the victim, a 28-year-old woman, was found asleep in the hallway of a building in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive around 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

After the victim was woken up by officers, she told police that she was suffering from abdominal pain and was taken to the hospital.

Chicago police have not made any arrests in connection to the sexual assault and investigation by Area Three detectives is underway.

Anyone with information can leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.