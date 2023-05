CHICAGO — A man shot on the inbound Eisenhower early Wednesday morning caused a large traffic build-up.

Illinois State Police said the shooting was reported around 5:15 a.m. on the expressway near the Cicero Avenue ramp.

A man was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

EB I-290 is a mess. All lanes remain closed at Central for shooting investigation. Delays now go back to Mannheim. pic.twitter.com/KMR6t27lCg — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) May 17, 2023

All lanes were closed to traffic at Central Avenue at around 6:15 a.m. Just before 7 a.m., they reopened.