CHICAGO — Police say an investigation is underway on Monday evening after a man was found dead inside a home in Wicker Park.

According to police, the 38-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene after he was found unresponsive inside the home in the 1500 block of North Wicker Park Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Officers have not provided details on what led to the discovery of the man or his death.

Police say an investigation is now underway and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that could help authorities in their investigation is asked to call CPD Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.