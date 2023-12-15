CHICAGO — Police are offering a warning to the public after three people were robbed at gunpoint on the city’s South Side on Tuesday night.

Police say all three armed robberies happened in Hyde Park and unfolded within about an hour of each other.

According to police, during each robbery, a man wearing dark-colored clothing approached the victims as they were walking along the sidewalk and displayed a pistol while demanding property from the victims. After robbing the victims, the man then fled the scene on foot.

Chicago police provided the following timeline of the armed robberies that took place on Tuesday night:

5100 block of South Greenwood Avenue, in Hyde Park, around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

5000 block of South Cornell Avenue, in Hyde Park, around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

5200 block of South Cornell Avenue, in Hyde Park, around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Officers say the man responsible is believed to be between 20 and 30 years of age, standing between 6 feet and 6 feet 4 inches tall, and weighing between 170 and 180 pounds.

Police advise the public to remain aware of their surroundings and stay free from distractions. According to officers, anyone who is confronted by an assailant should try to remain calm.

Authorities warn the public never to pursue a fleeing assailant and instead work to remember any unique physical characteristics of the offenders.

Police say those who fall victim or witness a crime should call 911 immediately and provide authorities with a detailed description of the offenders.

Anyone with information on the early-morning string of robberies is asked to contact CPD Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.