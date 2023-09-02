CHICAGO — It was a busy afternoon for Chicago police detectives as crews worked to investigate at least five separate robbery reports that came in on Saturday.

Residents of the Near West Side community, where one of the robberies took place, say they were met with concern and confusion when they saw the commotion.

“When you see caution tape and police all over the place, you’re like, ‘what’s going on,'” said local resident Anthony Wozniak.

Many in the area are asking the same question as investigations into the robberies continue.

“We came out on the balcony and there were, I believe, three people cordoned off, talking to four or five police officers,” said Nicole Darnall, who was in the area visiting friends.

In an area near East 48th Street & South Calumet Avenue, a woman and her family, who are preparing to move, were packing a U-Haul when they also fell victim to a robbery.

“These guys just came up on them in a car with guns and told them to basically empty their pockets,” said a local resident, who didn’t want to be identified.

According to the resident, the suspects were able to make off with at least one wallet and some personal belongings.

The resident says she is disheartened that it happened, but says she is grateful that everyone is physically alright.

Not long after some of the robberies took place, investigators responded to the 1000 block of South Plymouth Court, where sources say at least four people were detained.

Nearby, investigators focused their attention on a silver sedan, as other CPD officers utilized a Chicago Fire Department ladder truck to search for evidence related to a robbery investigation.

In addition to these robberies, CPD also responded to robberies in the 1100 and 1800 blocks of West Grand Avenue, including one where a man was robbed while coming out of a restaurant. Police were also called to investigate a robbery in the 2000 block of South May Street.

CPD has not confirmed whether the cases are connected and have not provided updates on whether any arrests have been made or whether anyone was injured.

Stay with WGN News as this story will be updated once more information becomes available.