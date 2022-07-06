OAK PARK, Ill. — The Oak Park Police Department said they have identified two persons of interest in the June 22 murder of 18-year-old Jailyn Logan Bledsoe in a BP parking lot at 100 Chicago Ave.

Police said they are not disclosing the identities of the two at this time.

Interim Police Chief Shatonya Johnson said detectives are working on multiple leads with several other police departments and agencies on the investigation.

Anyone with information can call Oak Park PD at (708) 386-3800. Information may be provided anonymously by calling (708) 434-1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.