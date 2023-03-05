CHICAGO — A homeowner shot someone who police said broke into his house early Sunday morning on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

The man was shot around 1:20 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Newcastle Avenue after the homeowner heard a loud noise in the basement, grabbed his firearm and the man started walking towards him, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The man, 27, who was shot, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition, according to police.

No additional injuries were reported.

Police said the homeowner was woken up by his dog barking.

The incident is still under investigation by Area Five detectives.